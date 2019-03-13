These are Boeing MAX 8 & 9 flights to/from Houston airports today

A Southwest Boeing 737 Max 8 enroute from Tampa prepares to land at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on March 11, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - There are several flights involving Boeing's 737 MAX 8 and 9 aircraft to and from Houston airports Wednesday, the same day President Trump announced the grounding of the planes.

Trump said any plane currently in the air will go to its destination and then be grounded.

The move comes in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people.

According to flightaware.com, there were six planes involving Houston airports Wednesday.

Here's the list:

Southwest Airlines - Boeing 737 MAX 8

Flight Number: SWA322

Aircraft Type:B38M

William P Hobby (KHOU) to Phoenix Sky Harbor Intl (KPHX)

Departure: Wed 12:54PM CDT

Arrival: Wed 01:25PM MST

Time: 02:30

Track this flight here.

Flight Number: SWA466

Aircraft Type:B38M

McCarran Intl (KLAS) to William P Hobby (KHOU)

Departure: Wed 10:40AM PDT

Arrival: Wed 02:56PM CDT

Time: 02:15

Track this flight here.

United Airlines - Boeing 737 MAX 9

Flight Number: UAL1117

Aircraft Type: B39M

Houston Bush Int'ctl (KIAH) to Los Angeles Intl (KLAX)

Departure: Wed 12:56PM CDT

Arrival: Wed 02:19PM PDT

Time: 03:06

Track this flight here.

Flight Number: UAL1016

Aircraft Type: B39M

Houston Bush Int'ctl (KIAH) to Cancun Int'l (CUN / MMUN)

Departure: Wed 12:38PM CDT

Arrival: Wed 02:31PM EST

Time: 01:53

Track this flight here.

Flight Number: UAL1815

Aircraft Type:B39M

Houston Bush Int'ctl (KIAH) to San Francisco Intl (KSFO)

Departure: Wed 12:27PM CDT

Arrival: Wed 02:32PM PDT

Time: 04:10

Track this flight here.

Flight Number: UAL1468

Aircraft Type:B39M

El Salvador Int'l (SAL / MSLP) to Houston Bush Int'ctl (KIAH)

Departure: Wed 12:58PM CST

Arrival: Wed 04:30PM CDT

Time: 02:36

Track this flight here.

