These are Boeing MAX 8 & 9 flights to/from Houston airports today

HOUSTON - There are several flights involving Boeing's 737 MAX 8 and 9 aircraft to and from Houston airports Wednesday, the same day President Trump announced the grounding of the planes.
Trump said any plane currently in the air will go to its destination and then be grounded.
The move comes in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people.
According to flightaware.com, there were six planes involving Houston airports Wednesday.
Here's the list:
Southwest Airlines - Boeing 737 MAX 8
Flight Number: SWA322
Aircraft Type:B38M
William P Hobby (KHOU) to Phoenix Sky Harbor Intl (KPHX)
Departure: Wed 12:54PM CDT
Arrival: Wed 01:25PM MST
Time: 02:30
Track this flight here.
Flight Number: SWA466
Aircraft Type:B38M
McCarran Intl (KLAS) to William P Hobby (KHOU)
Departure: Wed 10:40AM PDT
Arrival: Wed 02:56PM CDT
Time: 02:15
Track this flight here.
United Airlines - Boeing 737 MAX 9
Flight Number: UAL1117
Aircraft Type: B39M
Houston Bush Int'ctl (KIAH) to Los Angeles Intl (KLAX)
Departure: Wed 12:56PM CDT
Arrival: Wed 02:19PM PDT
Time: 03:06
Track this flight here.
Flight Number: UAL1016
Aircraft Type: B39M
Houston Bush Int'ctl (KIAH) to Cancun Int'l (CUN / MMUN)
Departure: Wed 12:38PM CDT
Arrival: Wed 02:31PM EST
Time: 01:53
Track this flight here.
Flight Number: UAL1815
Aircraft Type:B39M
Houston Bush Int'ctl (KIAH) to San Francisco Intl (KSFO)
Departure: Wed 12:27PM CDT
Arrival: Wed 02:32PM PDT
Time: 04:10
Track this flight here.
Flight Number: UAL1468
Aircraft Type:B39M
El Salvador Int'l (SAL / MSLP) to Houston Bush Int'ctl (KIAH)
Departure: Wed 12:58PM CST
Arrival: Wed 04:30PM CDT
Time: 02:36
Track this flight here.
