'There's no doubt': JJ Watt says he will be ready to play for opener

HOUSTON - The Texans have been overly cautious when it comes to J.J. Watt and his return from injury throughout this season's training camp and it’s highly unlikely that we will see him in any preseason games.

However, when asked if he would be ready to go for the Sept. 9 opener with the Patriots, Watt confidently answered, “Oh yeah, I mean, there’s no doubt."

For now, Watt and his teammates are looking forward to the 49ers coming in town for joint practices that start Wednesday.

“Obviously you play against your own guys in camp so much, it’s always nice to see a different color jersey out there,” Watt said.

It’s been a hot topic this off-season: Will Watt be able to return to the caliber he once played at this season? On Tuesday, he was asked that question and answered candidly.

“I know what expectations I have for myself. Any way I answer that question I’m screwed. You want me to say ‘Yeah it’s going to be incredible,’ then you’re setting insane expectations. I say ‘No, I think I’m going to suck.’ That doesn't bode to well for me, either,” he said.

Watt is no stranger to dealing with the pressure of the spotlight from the media and public, and he has learned how to have tunnel vision when dealing with his return from injury.

“I control what I can control. Through all my injuries, that’s probably the biggest thing I’ve learned, is control what you can control. All I can control is today. Workout, practice, meetings. Then tomorrow I’ll be able to control that,” he said.

