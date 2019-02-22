News

Theft reported at Kate Spade store in Texas City, again

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

Items stolen from a Kate Spade store in Texas City totaled to more than $2,000, police said.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Investigators are searching for a woman who stole several items from a Kate Spade store at the Tanger Outlets in Texas City, police said.

The total value of items stolen totaled more than $2,070, Texas City police said.

Investigators also responded to a report of a theft at the same store in December. 

In that case, multiple people were seen on store surveillance video stealing items. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Mainland Crime Stoppers at 409-948-8477(TIPPS) or Officer Parikh at 409-643-5820.

 

