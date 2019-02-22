Theft reported at Kate Spade store in Texas City, again

Items stolen from a Kate Spade store in Texas City totaled to more than $2,000, police said.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Investigators are searching for a woman who stole several items from a Kate Spade store at the Tanger Outlets in Texas City, police said.

The total value of items stolen totaled more than $2,070, Texas City police said.

Investigators also responded to a report of a theft at the same store in December.

In that case, multiple people were seen on store surveillance video stealing items.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mainland Crime Stoppers at 409-948-8477(TIPPS) or Officer Parikh at 409-643-5820.

On February 20, 2019 at 5:58 pm a female was seen shoplifting at Tanger Outlet in the Kate Spade store. The female suspect stole over $2070.00 in merchandise. If you know the identity of the suspect please contact Mainland Crime Stoppers at (409) 948-8477(TIPPS) or Officer Parikh (409) 643-5820. Posted by Texas City Police Department on Friday, February 22, 2019

Theft Investigation 12/17/18 The Texas City Police Department is currently investigating a theft which occurred on December 17, 2018 at approximately 7:24 pm., in the 5800 block of IH45 Fwy. The attached videos are that of the suspects involved. If you recognize any of these suspects or have any information about the theft, please contact Texas City Police Department Detectives at 409-643-5833 or call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 409-945-8477. Posted by Texas City Police Department on Thursday, December 20, 2018

