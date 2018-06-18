Theaters warn moviegoers new 'Incredibles 2' movie could cause migraines, seizures

If you were one of the many people who watched the new "Incredibles 2" movie in theaters over the weekend, you may have seen the warning that theaters posted about a flashing light sequence in the film.

The movie, which had the best opening weekend of an animated film ever, has scenes with flashing lights. Some moviegoers with photosensitivities have complained that the lights could trigger vertigo, migraines or even epileptic seizures.

Blogger/Twitter user Veronica Lewis is credited for spreading the word. Her tweet on Friday about the issue was shared more than 10,000 times.

HEALTH ALERT I haven’t seen this mentioned in a lot of places, but the new Incredibles 2 movie (#incredibles2) is filled with tons of strobe/flashing lights that can cause issues for people with epilepsy, migraines, and chronic illness. This thread is spoiler free — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

