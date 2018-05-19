The world sends its congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018.

HOUSTON - People are congratulating the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their nuptials.

Here are some of the messages people are posting on social media about the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle:

What a time to be alive 🇬🇧 Congratulations Harry and Meghan. Proud to be British ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qBX4Cv9dZu — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) May 19, 2018

Sending congratulations across the pond to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the eve of their big day! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/jXrQGQJUg6 — Masterpiece PBS (@masterpiecepbs) May 18, 2018

I love a good wedding anyway, but even the cynics must have found something in that. Wonderful sermon, fabulous choirs and a young couple just looking smiley and happy. Congratulations to Harry & Meghan. #RoyalWedding — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) May 19, 2018

A huge, royal congratulations to HRH Harry & Meghan from the #Victoria team! Here's a brief history of some more royal weddings... pic.twitter.com/qlhAzY8VEW — Official Victoria (@VictoriaSeries) May 19, 2018

THE KISS 💕💕 Huge congratulations to the incredible newlyweds, Meghan and Prince Harry 💍💍 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/cHdG1kKM0c — Missguided (@Missguided) May 19, 2018

Congratulations to Harry and Meghan on their victory at the Battle of Yavin. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/8HVIKyQH84 — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) May 19, 2018

On behalf of @CPC_HQ and the Official Opposition, I am delighted to offer my warmest congratulations to His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle on their wedding day. We wish them the best as they begin their future together. #RoyalWedding https://t.co/Gt4QLdbTKI pic.twitter.com/JQZmVrnHrJ — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) May 19, 2018

Congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle



His Royal Highness served in the British Army for ten years, conducting two tours in Afghanistan and flying the Apache Attack Helicopter with the Army Air Corps. pic.twitter.com/O7stOwPZdI — British Army (@BritishArmy) May 19, 2018

Congratulations to the newlywed Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Harry and Meghan's romance has captured the world's imagination and I wish them all the best in the years ahead. #RoyalWedding #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/WK3YmdYOxv — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) May 19, 2018

Congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the #RoyalWedding. @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/TYZXI9oIHm — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) May 19, 2018

Huge congratulations to #PrinceHarry and #Meghan on this happy occasion, and our wishes for a life together that's full of love, laughter and happiness, from all at RCB and the rhinos of #Botswana #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/qAjEvXmmSC — Rhinos Botswana (@RhinosBotswana) May 19, 2018

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day. Our staff were delighted when Prince Harry joined us for our annual carol service in December #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/aJWzVmvLOb — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 19, 2018

