5 things you should know about Saturday's Margarita Festival in The Woodlands

Pexels photo

HOUSTON - Those thirsty to taste everything from a chocolate margarita to one with pumpkin spice, are in for a treat this weekend at the Woodlands Margarita Festival.



Here are five things you should know about the event:

1. There will be over 15 margarita flavors

Margarita flavors will include chocolate, grape, cucumber apple, lime, pumpkin spice, raspberry, strawberry hill, peach mango, green apple, grapefruit, coconut, jalapeno pepper and three Bud Light flavors including straw-ber-rita, mang-o-rita and lime-a-rita.

2. A tasting tent will include some of the best premium tequilas

You can use your drinking ticket to receive a single shot of the variety of premium Blanco, Reposado or Anejo tequilas available.

3. There will be performers on the Bud Light stage during the entire festival

There will be a handful of local bands performing along with a limbo and margarita competition. Bands will start at 2 p.m. and wrap up at 8 p.m,

4. VIP tickets are available

VIP presale tickets are $105 per ticket and $120 per ticket on the day of the event. VIP tickets include access to the VIP lounge with covered seating, free Mexican food and BBQ, access to the $1 mixed drink bar, a commorative festival cup and a paint and sip activity. Other tickets are available for $23 and $40. For more ticket information click here.

5. Sorry, but no kids are allowed in

Those will only be admitted with a valid photo ID. Here are all of the logistics.

Where: 2099 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands

When: Saturday from 2-10 p.m.

More info: Click here

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.