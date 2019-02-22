The Woodlands HS teacher accused of fostering sexual relationship with 16-year-old student

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A teacher and coach at The Woodlands High School was arrested Wednesday, according to school officials.

Richard Chiamulera, an English teacher and assistant girls basketball coach, is charged with sexual assault of a child.

Chiamulera was hired Aug. 12, 2016, and was suspended Feb. 6. Conroe Independent School District said it is in the process of terminating his employment.

He is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old junior. The girl said she met Chiamulera during her freshman year in high school.

The girl said that she got her driver's license last summer and, a short time after, drove herself to Chiamulera's apartment, where he kissed and touched her outside of her clothing, according to court documents.

About a week after the first encounter, court documents said the girl said she went to his apartment for a second time and the same thing happened and more -- he kissed and touched her inappropriately.

When Chiamulera was questioned about the relationship between him and the student, he admitted to the same sexual acts the girl reported, according to court documents.

Elouise Jackson has grandchildren who attend schools in Conroe ISD. She said the news was troublesome.

"I just don't remember when I was young hearing about so much of this kind of stuff going on with teachers and I don't know what's going on," she said. "I send my kids to a good school, because I feel like I'm sending them to a safe place and then you hear something like this happening I can't help but to say this where breaks my heart. I think he should be terminated We need to try a little bit harder to find good teachers -- look at their backgrounds."

Here is a letter sent home to parents of students:

"I expect over the next few days you will see and hear news reports regarding our school. I wanted you to hear directly from me accurate information about what has happened. Richard Chiamulera, an English teacher and assistant girls’ basketball coach at The Woodlands High School, was arrested today by Conroe ISD Police. He was charged with sexual assault of a child.

"Mr. Chiamulera was hired on August 12, 2016. He was suspended on February 6, 2019, while the investigation was conducted by the CISD Police Department with the assistance of the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. The District is in the process of terminating Mr. Chiamulera’s employment.

"I want to assure you that The Woodlands High School and Conroe ISD are committed to providing a safe learning environment for your children. The alleged actions of this individual do not reflect the professionalism and care exhibited by TWHS staff who strive to provide our students a quality education.

"If your child has any information related to this investigation, please contact the Conroe ISD Police Department at 936-709-8911."

