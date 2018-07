HOUSTON - “The Sandlot” is coming back to Houston area theaters for the movie’s 25th anniversary.

Screenings for the baseball cult classic will be held this Sunday and next Tuesday. You can get your tickets at FathomEvents.com.

"The Sandlot" tells the story of a little boy in the 1960s who moves to a new neighborhood and experiences the fun of a summer filled with baseball and new friends.

Watch the trailer:



