Rebirth of Houston's Magic Island: A look inside the pharaoh's head

HOUSTON - Have you ever wondered what went on inside the building on the Southwest Freeway that had a pharaoh's head on it?

When Magic Island opened in 1983, it was a dinner-theater club at 2215 Southwest Freeway.

A fire, caused by Hurricane Ike in 2008, forced the venue to close its doors. Magic Island did not open after the fire, according to an article by the Houston Chronicle.

Thanks to Dr. Ahtari, that will no longer be the case in mid-November, if all goes according to plan.

New developers are returning the venue to its original glory and reopening it.

Here are photos of the current state of the project:

