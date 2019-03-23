The Philippine Consulate General of Houston celebrates its reopening

HOUSTON - A big day for the Filipino community in Texas and the southern region. The Philippine Consulate General of Houston celebrated its reopening since it closed 25 years ago due to budget issues.

Dignitaries from all over the world celebrated this milestone at the new consulate in southwest Houston.

The Philippine ambassador came from Washington to the consulate on Richmond Avenue to congratulate the newly appointed Philippine Consul General Jerril G. Santos.

Officials said because of the large Filipino community in the greater Houston area, the Philippine government approved the establishment.

The consulate will not only serve Texas but also New Mexico, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

"The Filipino community here in Texas has grown to be the largest concentration of kababayans in the United States. Next only to the Filipino communities in California, Hawaii and Illinois. This gave the impetus for the re-establishment of a full consulate here in Houston," said Jose Manuel G. Romualdez, ambassador of the Philippines.

"We bring our full services to their doorstep rather than have them go to places like Chicago and Los Angeles. We just took over this area. Now, they're just minutes away," Santos said.

According to the consulate's Facebook page, you must make an appointment for consular services.

