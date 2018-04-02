'The Little Engine That Could': Local artist to paint Astros mural inspired by Jose Altuve

Getty Images

HOUSTON - A local artist will paint an Astros mural inspired by Jose Altuve and 'The Little Engine That Could' Monday afternoon.

The painting of the mural will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at FM Kitchen and Bar at 1112 Shepherd Drive.

Alex Roman Jr., aka "Donkeeboy," is a Houston native and a resident artist at the 8th Wonder Brewery. He will replicate a train modeled after a 19th-century locomotive in the outfield at Minute Maid Park, with Astros mascot Orbit as a conductor and a World Series trophy in tow.

"I wanted to do an Astros mural that included Altuve, and since Altuve has the nickname 'Gigante' because he's so small, I thought of ‘The Little Engine That Could.’ I thought it was perfect to represent him and the type of mentality that he has," Roman said.

The bar will begin happy hour at 2 p.m. before the Astros home opener against the Baltimore Orioles. They said guests will be able to view the game on FM's 13 flat-screen TVs.

For more information about Donkeeboy, click link here.

