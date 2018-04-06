The history of Judge Hofheinz's infamous Astrodome-AstroWorld railroad car

HOUSTON - Judge Roy Hofheinz's custom railroad car and the locomotive that pulls it are cool memories from the Astrodome and AstroWorld days in Houston.

When Hofheinz was creating the Astrodome and AstroWorld in the 1960s, he made it public knowledge that he wanted the park to feature a railroad with authentic railroad cars.

To help design the cars, Hofheinz selected Harper Goff, a renowned designer.

According to “The Grand Huckster,” a biography of Judge Hofheinz authored by Edgar W. Ray and published in 1980 by the Memphis State University Press, Hofheinz and Goff came together to turn the idea into reality.

“When he inspected samples of things for trains, the judge would look at me real hard and say, ‘It is the best of the lot, isn’t it? I want the best,’” Goff said.

Hofheinz was specific with the details he wanted.

“I want a personal VIP-type car like a San Francisco trolley car, only I want it fixed up with a bar. That’ll be kind of a sales car when I am taking people around in order to sell them convention space in the Astrodome, or the hotels that I intend to build. We won’t have to ride with the crowd, but can go across in a private car,” Hofheinz told Goff.

Goff designed a custom railroad car with a glass dome. His plans called for it to be supported by marble-like columns that were to be created out of wood by a Californian, but Hofheinz vetoed that idea and insisted they be made from real marble.

Hofheinz's car was built to his specifications. He entertained many guests on the car over the course of the following decade.

In 1976, Hofheinz decided to store the railroad car at a South Houston warehouse.

In the early 1990s, the father of the owner of the warehouse bought the railroad car and the locomotive from the estate of Hofheinz's widow.

The railroad car has sat in the warehouse ever since it was stored there in 1976.

On April 9, the railroad car will be unveiled on "Strange Inheritance." It will air at 8:30 p.m. on the Fox Business Channel.

