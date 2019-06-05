The Heights named one of 28 most friendly neighborhoods in America

HOUSTON - According to a National Geographic survey, Houston's Heights neighborhood is among the best neighborhoods in the United States.

National Geographic combined analytics from more than 200 cities based on user-generated data such as walkability, home affordability, public spaces and the prevalence of restaurants, breweries, cafes and more. The survey also took into account social media and perception data from TripAdvisor and Yelp. Resonance Consultancy assisted in the survey.

In the list, the Heights goes toe-to-toe with San Jose's Japantown, Chicago's Wicker Park and Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen, among other well-known locations across the country.

The list has 28 cities and is a good reference point if you're looking to visit any of them.

Second Street in Austin is included in the list, as well as El Segundo and Chihuahuita in El Paso.

From Seattle to South Carolina, the list goes to prove Houston's Heights neighborhood is gaining recognition throughout the nation.

National Geographic describes the Heights like this: "Mid-century bungalows and turreted Victorian houses draw young couples and singles to walkable The Heights, an older neighborhood a short bike-trail ride north of downtown Houston. Restaurants, many in vintage buildings, specialize in tacos, Vietnamese sandwiches, or Texas brisket (try the new Truth BBQ). Nineteenth Street is lined with quirky coffee shops and local retailers, including AG Antiques, a decor emporium in an old dry goods store. The Art Car Museum exhibits lavishly tricked-out wheels, as well as local and international contemporary artwork."

