The city of Katy to use new emergency notification system

HOUSTON - Katy residents are encouraged to take out their phones and register for Everbridge Resident Alerts.

This new system is currently being deployed in Katy and will mass communicate to residents during emergencies and other critical events.

According to the city of Katy, examples of common alerts include severe weather, fire, floods and other emergencies, to more routine announcements, such as road closures.

“We have a commitment to ensure public safety, community awareness and emergency response. To uphold this, when critical information and public service announcements are available, we need to reach our residents as quickly and reliably as possible,” said Greg Goedecker, emergency management coordinator. “The Everbridge emergency notification system allows the City of Katy to disseminate this information across all types of devices, ensuring residents have access to real-time public information when they need it the most,” said Goedecker.

Katy residents can register for emergency notifications here .

