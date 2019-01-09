'The Book of Mormon' lottery: This is what you need to know to score $25 tickets

"The Book of Mormon," as seen in Washington, D.C., in 2017.

HOUSTON - “The Book of Mormon” is returning to Houston’s Hobby Center and a lottery will be held prior to each performance for $25 tickets.

The Tony Award-winning musical will be in town next Tuesday through Jan. 20, 2019.

Entries for the lottery will be accepted at the box office beginning two and a half hours prior to each performance. Each person will print their name and the number of tickets (1 or 2) they wish to purchase on a card that is provided. Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $25 each. Only cash will be accepted. Only one entry is allowed per person.

Cards will be checked for duplication prior to drawing. Winners must be present at the time of the drawing and show valid ID to purchase tickets. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner. Tickets are subject to availability.

The showrunners say the production has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances. The low-priced lottery seats will be available for every city on the national tour.

“The Book of Mormon” was previously in Houston for the 2013-2014 season.

