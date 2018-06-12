The Blob Fish Basketball Classic: Inside Jimmy Kimmel-Ted Cruz basketball showdown headed to Houston

HOUSTON - Jimmy Kimmel and Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz are joining forces after an online showdown to raise money for charity.
The late-night show host is headed to Houston for a one-on-one basketball game with the Republican senator.
The game, which will be held in Houston, is called “The Blob Fish Basketball Classic,” a result of Kimmel saying Cruz resembled a blob fish after the NBA Western Conference Finals.
Hours after Roseanne cancellation, Jimmy Kimmel mocked Ted Cruz as the ugliest animal in the world...and Grampa Munster. https://t.co/fQDENQDIwv — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) May 30, 2018
The basketball game will be benefiting two Houston based charities, and the loser is expected to donate $5,000 to the charity of the winner’s choice.
The #BlobfishBasketballClassic is 4 DAYS AWAY – is Senator Blobfish ready? TICKETS HERE: https://t.co/AseuD7yXF5 @TedCruz #KimmelvsCruz #Cruzin4aLosin pic.twitter.com/Jm0fLtNp7l — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 12, 2018
ATTENTION HOUSTON: FREE tickets here to the #KimmelvsCruz #BlobfishBasketballClassic @TexasSouthern this Saturday June 16th… https://t.co/AseuD7yXF5 @TedCruz #Cruzin4aLosin pic.twitter.com/7K3CzoJqWv — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 12, 2018
I beat @StephenCurry30 on a tricycle. Ready to lose @TedCruz? SIX DAYS! #BlobfishBasketballClassic #KimmelvsCruz #Cruzin4aLosin pic.twitter.com/p2DNGXReNF — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 10, 2018
The countdown begins... ONE WEEK until I crush Senator Blobfish @TedCruz! #BlobfishBasketballClassic #KimmelvsCruz #Cruzin4aLosin pic.twitter.com/1KjPj0uIMb — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 9, 2018
The event will be held Saturday at the H&PE Arena at Texas Southern University.
Before the two rivals meet, Kimmel released a promotional video for the showdown while also taunting Cruz in the process on Twitter.
“This will be Ted Cruz’s second-most embarrassing loss from a TV host in recent memory,” Kimmel said in the YouTube video released Monday.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at this website here.
