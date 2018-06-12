The Blob Fish Basketball Classic: Inside Jimmy Kimmel-Ted Cruz basketball showdown headed to Houston

HOUSTON - Jimmy Kimmel and Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz are joining forces after an online showdown to raise money for charity.

The late-night show host is headed to Houston for a one-on-one basketball game with the Republican senator.

The game, which will be held in Houston, is called “The Blob Fish Basketball Classic,” a result of Kimmel saying Cruz resembled a blob fish after the NBA Western Conference Finals.

Hours after Roseanne cancellation, Jimmy Kimmel mocked Ted Cruz as the ugliest animal in the world...and Grampa Munster. https://t.co/fQDENQDIwv — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) May 30, 2018

The basketball game will be benefiting two Houston based charities, and the loser is expected to donate $5,000 to the charity of the winner’s choice.

The event will be held Saturday at the H&PE Arena at Texas Southern University.

Before the two rivals meet, Kimmel released a promotional video for the showdown while also taunting Cruz in the process on Twitter.

“This will be Ted Cruz’s second-most embarrassing loss from a TV host in recent memory,” Kimmel said in the YouTube video released Monday.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at this website here.



