The Bachelorette Tinder-style: Woman tricks dozens of men to meet her for dating competition

By Sandra Gonzalez

NEW YORK - Dozens of men showed up in Union Square hoping to meet up with a woman on Tinder, not knowing she had made dates with all of them.

The predicament was particularly upsetting to a man with the Twitter handle @bvdhai, who tweeted his dismay while also capturing the moment.

@bvdhai begins describing on Twitter a stage with a DJ, lots of people and cameras. "She texts me 'hey I'm running a little late but just meet me by the stage then we can go' @bvdai tweeted.

He proceeds to describe the woman he's supposed to meet coming on stage and grabbing the microphone.

@bvdhai was shocked and decided not to stay.

But some men stayed and competed for her affection, according to dailymail.com.

There's no word who she chose.

 