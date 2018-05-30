The Astros' pitching staff has really been that good to start the season

HOUSTON - If you've kept up with the baseball team in town, you would've probably noticed the Astros starting pitching has been historically good to start the season.

We decided to break down the team's numbers through May 29.

Through 56 starts so far this season, Houston pitchers have provided 40 quality starts -- starts in which the starter lasted at least six innings without giving up more than three earned runs.

As a whole, the pitching staff has been nothing short of dominant, racking up 581 strikeouts in 505 innings with an ERA of 2.64 and WHIP of 1.01.

The Astros' pitching staff is giving up one base runner each inning and has only allowed 50 home runs in 56 games.

The team with the second-best team ERA in Major League Baseball is the Washington Nationals, at 3.27. The closest American League team ERA is the Boston Red Sox, at 3.55.

The Astros lead all of baseball in nearly all major statistics.

Houston's .204 batting average against is 16 points better than the Washington Nationals' .220 BAA.

Houston's entire staff has allowed 148 earned runs, better than the Philadelphia Phillies' total of 173 earned runs.

Houston's 40 quality starts top the Milwaukee Brewers' 34 QSs.

Houston pitchers have allowed 373 hits, six fewer than the Chicago Cubs' total of 379 hits allowed.

Houston's strikeout to walk rate is at 4.27 strikeouts to each walk, while Washington's pitching staff has the second-best rate at 3.47 strikeouts to each walk.

Here's a look at the starting rotation:

Justin Verlander - 12 starts, 11 quality starts, 7 wins, 2 losses, 81.1 innings pitched, 43 hits allowed, 10 earned runs allowed, 5 home runs allowed, 15 walks, 98 strikeouts, 0.71 WHIP, 1.11 ERA

Gerrit Cole - 11 starts, 10 quality starts, 5 wins, 1 loss, 74.2 innings pitched, 43 hits allowed, 17 earned runs allowed, 7 home runs allowed, 19 walks, 109 strikeouts, 0.83 WHIP, 2.05 ERA

Charlie Morton - 11 starts, 9 quality starts, 7 wins, 0 losses, 67.2 innings pitched, 47 hits allowed, 17 earned runs allowed, 9 home runs allowed, 22 walks, 85 strikeouts, 1.02 WHIP, 2.26 ERA

Dallas Keuchel - 11 starts, 7 quality starts, 3 wins, 6 losses, 69 innings pitched, 63 hits allowed, 26 earned runs allowed, 9 home runs allowed, 18 walks, 1.17 WHIP, 3.39 ERA

Lance McCullers Jr. - 11 starts 6 quality starts, 6 wins, 3 losses, 63.1 innings pitched, 50 hits allowed, 28 earned runs allowed, 6 home runs allowed, 25 walks, 68 strikeouts, 1.18 WHIP, 3.98 ERA

