'That's my motivation': Houston local trains for NFL draft while mother recovers from stroke

HOUSTON - Yates Alum Daunte Fisher is training hard for a shot at the NFL.

The Jackson State offensive lineman has a grueling schedule with two workout sessions per day plus three jobs on the side to help provide for his family.

Six months ago, Daunte’s mother, Yvonne, suffered a stroke that shook his entire world. He drove straight back from school to be by her side and has been there to help nurse her back to health. Now, his drive to make the NFL is even greater with the desire to provide for his mom, who is still recovering.

"That’s my motivation, that’s what gets me up every day. That’s what gets me through work when I’m tired, that’s what gets me going through my last rep. I just got to get it done. That’s my mindset, I don't have another option," Fisher said.

Fisher will attend Jackson State’s pro day to work out in front of scouts. The NFL draft begins April 25.

