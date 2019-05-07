'That was my instinct': Nurse reunites with 1-year-old shot in road rage incident

HOUSTON - The 1-year-old boy who was shot during a road rage incident near the Southwest Freeway is now out of the hospital.

Brandon Ross was injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday, May 1, around 1 p.m. near the Southwest Freeway and South Gessner Road, police said.

According to authorities, Brandon’s father, 20, rear-ended another vehicle near the intersection of Braeswood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street, prompting the other driver to open fire.

Officers said a bullet traveled through the trunk of the father’s vehicle and hit Brandon in the chest “centimeters away from his heart," according to Brandon’s mother.

Brandon’s father pulled into a nearby gas station, where Joanna Lopez, an off-duty nurse rushed to his aid while her husband called 911.

Lopez stayed with Brandon until help arrived. Nearly a week after the shooting, Brandon and Lopez were reunited.

A video from Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital captured the sweet reunion between the two, where Brandon is seen smiling and doing well.

WATCH: Nurse reunited with child shot in road rage incident

Lopez and her husband brought Brandon a few toys, including a shark that plays “Baby Shark.”

“I think it’s what anyone would do,” Lopez said as Brandon’s mother thanked her for helping him. “I’m a mother, myself, so that was my instinct. That could be my son. I did what anybody would do.”

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.