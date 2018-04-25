'Thank you all:' George H.W. Bush tweets message of gratitude to Houston

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday tweeted a message of gratitude to Houston after the weekend funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.

The 41st president thanked Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston police, METRO, Second Baptist Church and St. Martin’s Episcopal Church for their work during the funeral. He went on to include all Houstonians in his message.

My family and I thank Mayor @SylvesterTurner, his terrific staff, @houstonpolice, @METROHouston, @SBCHouston, @StMartinsDOK — and really all Houstonians — for your professionalism and obvious care in making Barbara's visitors and funeral guests feel so welcomed. Thank you all. — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) April 25, 2018

This is the first message from the former president since he was hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital for treatment of a blood infection.

