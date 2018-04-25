News

'Thank you all:' George H.W. Bush tweets message of gratitude to Houston

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor
KPRC

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday tweeted a message of gratitude to Houston after the weekend funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.

The 41st president thanked Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston police, METRO, Second Baptist Church and St. Martin’s Episcopal Church for their work during the funeral. He went on to include all Houstonians in his message.

This is the first message from the former president since he was hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital for treatment of a blood infection.

