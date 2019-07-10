What is the largest company in Texas?

Stewart F. House/Getty Images

HOUSTON - A financial news website released a list of the largest companies in each state. So which company is the largest in the Lone Star State?

According to 24/7 Wall St., Exxon Mobil Corporation is the second largest company in the U.S. and the largest company in Texas.

In 2018, the company generated $290.2 billion in revenue.

Around one in five of the largest U.S. companies are headquartered in New York, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago or Dallas, but a majority of states were also headquarters to at least one Fortune 500 corporation.

When asked the methodology the website used to determine the largest company in each state, 24/7 Wall St. said it, “analyzed the SEC filings of public companies and estimates or annual reports of private companies in the Fortune 1000 and S&P Capital IQ database.”

