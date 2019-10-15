We'll have fries with that: Texas-based jeweler James Avery adds fries to Whataburger-theme line

Texas-based artisan jeweler James Avery is selling a line of Whataburger-theme charms that can be worn on a necklace or bracelet.

HOUSTON - The Whataburger love is still strong in Texas despite chain's sale to Chicago.

Texas-based artisan jeweler James Avery is adding a new charm to their line of Whataburger-theme jewelry.

The newest addition is the french fries charm that can be worn on a necklace or bracelet.

The product description reads "Would you like fries with that charm bracelet? Wearing our sterling silver and orange Enamel Whataburger French Fries Charm is as delightful as eating warm Whataburger french fries."

The line also includes a Texas-shaped charm with the Whataburger logo and the chain's signature orange-and-white striped cup.

The Whataburger cup and french fries charms are made of sterling silver and orange enamel. Products can be purchased online or at James Avery stores.

