Viral letter expresses gratitude for officer's service after deadly West Texas mass shooting

ODESSA, Texas - A thank-you note left on an Odessa police officer's squad car one day after police saved lives stopping the gunman is making the rounds on Facebook.

But who is the woman who penned the note and the officer? Station KOSA found out.

The letter reads in part, "You do not know me and I do not know you but I thank you for your sacrifice. You put your life on the line every day to protect our community. I cannot express how grateful I am."

Officer Gary Potters found the heartfelt note on his squad car over the weekend and was so moved by Bria Montes' words, he knew he had to meet her.

They exchanged warm words right outside the hospital where survivors are still recovering from gunshot wounds -- survivors who might not have lived if it wasn't for the bravery of officers like Potter.

