VIDEO: Vehicle takes down power lines after fatally crashing into wooded area during chase

LUFKIN, Texas - A bank robbery suspect was killed during a police chase when the suspect lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed on Thursday, officials said.

The suspect was identified as LeEdward Hopkins.

The robbery

Hopkins and his co-conspirator, 42-year-old Tony Mitchell, of Houston, robbed a Wharton bank at gunpoint around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. Hopkins fled separately from Mitchell in a black Dodge Challenger R/T, police said.

The Department of Public Safety received a call around 7 p.m. that Hopkins was spotted driving through Lufkin on Loop 287 in the black Challenger, police said. An officer attempted to pull Hopkins over but Hopkins refused and led authorities on a high-speed chase, police said.

The chase

Top speeds during the chase reached more than 130 mph.

The chase was captured on video from Lufkin police Officer Cody Deal's and Precinct 1 Constable Tom Selman's dashcams.

During the chase on U.S. 59, authorities attempted to shoot out one of Hopkins' tires but were unsuccessful, police said. Hopkins lost control of his vehicle after tire spikes were used near The Woodlands Hill Golf Course in Nacogdoches, police said.

The Challenger crashed into a wooded area, taking down power lines during the crash. Police said Hopkins was killed in the crash. No one else was injured during the chase.

Police said an undisclosed amount of cash and a loaded pistol with additional magazines were discovered in Hopkins' vehicle.

Mitchell remains at large.

