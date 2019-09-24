Lockdown lifted at UH-Victoria campus after box cutter attack; suspect still at large, police say

VICTORIA, Texas - University of Houston-Victoria campus was placed on lockdown after a man attacked several people with a box cutter Tuesday, police said.

The attack was reported around 2 p.m. at the corner of North Ben Jordan and East Red River streets near the Stripes convenience store, school officials said. The school was notified about a man slashing people at the intersection and fled the scene, officials said.

The lockdown was later lifted at UH-Victoria campus and Victoria Independent School District's Crain Elementary School when the scene was cleared. School officials said no students were involved in the incident.

Victoria police are actively searching for the suspect.

