Texas man sentenced to 33 years in prison for luring two children in car, kidnapping them

TEXAS - A man was sentenced to serve 33 years in prison for kidnapping two children in 2018, according to the United States Department of Justice.

U.S. District Judge James Wesley sentenced Rene Gloria, 57, of Muleshoe, Texas, to 33 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release after he was found guilty for luring two children into his vehicle with the promise of money on Dec. 24, 2018.

Prosecutors said once the children were in Gloria's car, he threatened to kill them and held them captive for several hours before the children escaped.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Muleshoe Police Department, the Bailey County Sheriff's Office, the Plainview Police Department and Hale County Sheriff's Office.

