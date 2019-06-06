7 things to know about new Texas bill allowing for more armed teachers

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas will allow more teachers to have guns in school and will increase mental health services for students under bills that Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Thursday as major parts of the state's response to a 2018 mass shooting at a high school near Houston.

Here are seven things to know:

1. School districts will decide if they will arm teachers

School districts will be allowed to place as many armed teachers or school personnel on campus as they see fit. The new laws are designed to put more mental health counselors on campus, train teachers to recognize mental health problems and create "threat assessment teams" to help identify potentially dangerous students.

2. The legislation is in response to Santa Fe shooting

"We are proud to have responded to one of the most horrific days in the state of Texas," Abbott said of the shooting at Santa Fe High School in which eight students and two teachers were killed. "We can never erase the pain that this tragedy caused, but we can act to make our schools safer."

3. Steps taken to 'harden' campuses

Lawmakers also approved separate measures to "harden" campuses with metal detectors, vehicle barriers, new security doors, shooter alarm systems and other means. Abbott called school safety one of his top priorities this year, but he and the Republican-majority Legislature made no move to restrict the sale or possession of guns in a state with more than 1.3 million handgun license holders.

4. Other gun laws were defeated

Efforts to create so-called "red flag" laws to keep guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others, and to toughen penalties for negligent home storage were defeated. Addressing mental health and a push to arm more school personnel quickly became the focus for lawmakers.

A push for red flag laws, "Right now it's not necessary in the state of Texas," Abbott said. "We think the best approach is what we passed."

5. Other states are arming teachers

Texas isn't alone in its push to arm more educators. Florida recently approved increasing the number of armed teachers in response to the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland that killed 17 people.

Gun rights advocates say the added marshals will save lives. But teachers groups, gun control activists and some parents worry that more guns on campus could lead to lethal accidents. Critics have also suggested that it could lead to more violence against black students because of inherent biases.

6. Teachers association against marshal program

The Texas State Teachers Association lauded the boost in mental health services and training but opposed expanding the marshal program. "Teachers are trained to teach and to nurture, not double up as security guards," union spokesman Clay Robison said.

7. No one knows how many school marshals there will be

It is unclear how many school marshals - the term used to describe school workers who go through "school marshal" training - will be added by next school year. The program is voluntary and marshals must be approved by their local school districts for the 80 hours of training, which includes "active shooter" scenarios. The governor's office did not immediately provide an estimate for how many it expects will be certified for the 2019-2020 school year.

