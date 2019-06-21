Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Texas police officer

MISSION, Texas - A Texas police officer has been shot and killed in what officials say was the line of duty, and a person of interest is in custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the Mission police officer was shot Thursday night in the eastern part of the city 6 miles west of McAllen while responding to a disturbance call.

Officials said the officer was waved down by the person of interest, who then fired several rounds at him.

Mission police Lt. Art Flores says the officer, whose identity hasn't been released, died later at a McAllen hospital.

The body of the fallen officer was transported from the hospital in a procession and people lined the streets to bid the officer a final goodbye.

No details have been released on what led to the shooting in southern Texas, and the suspect's identity also hasn't been released.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

