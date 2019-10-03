Shooting near Baylor University campus prompts brief shelter-in-place order

Michael Barera via Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON - Baylor University students were asked to shelter in place for almost 45 minutes Thursday evening as Waco police investigated a shooting at an apartment complex near campus.

The university first alerted students at 4:48 p.m. of a "dangerous situation" and asked them to find shelter that was away from doors and windows.

At 5:02 p.m., the university said Waco police were investigating a shooting at the Eastgate Apartments at 1912 S. Fifth St. They asked students to avoid the area and shelter in place.

About 20 minutes later, Baylor officials say witnesses saw the suspect flee the area, away from campus. Waco and Baylor police departments are patrolling the area and students are asked to continue to shelter in place.

University officials said at 5:32 p.m. Waco police gave the "all clear" and said it was safe for students to return to normal activities.

BAYLOR ALERT: THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Dangerous Situation! Seek secure shelter immediately, away from doors and windows.... Posted by Baylor University on Thursday, October 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.