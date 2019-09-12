SeaWorld San Antonio touts plans for tallest, fastest and longest wooden roller coaster in Texas

A rendering of the Texas Stingray at SeaWorld San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO - SeaWorld San Antonio is making a new claim to fame, announcing that they’ll soon have the “tallest, fastest and longest wooden roller coaster in Texas.”

The ride will be called Texas Stingray and is set to open in the spring of 2020. The attraction is expected to reach a top speed of 55 miles per hour.

SeaWorld San Antonio The Texas Stingray in construction.

“Texas Stingray marks a new wave of excitement for SeaWorld,” said SeaWorld San Antonio’s Vice

President of General Services Scott Bacon. “We continue to provide new reasons to visit SeaWorld and offer exciting new adventures for our guests with a blend of thrilling rides, family attractions and incredible animal and educational experiences.”

What’s in store for Texas Stingray riders? Here are some highlights SeaWorld shared in a press release:

100-foot drop

A sensory-bending hundred-foot tunnel

57--degree first drop and 76-degree high turns

3,379 feet of track

Maximum height of 96 feet

16 airtime hills

Riders must be 46 inches or taller

The ride lasts more than two minutes

The ride, which joins four other roller coasters, is manufactured by Great Coasters International.



