SeaWorld San Antonio touts plans for tallest, fastest and longest wooden roller coaster in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - SeaWorld San Antonio is making a new claim to fame, announcing that they’ll soon have the “tallest, fastest and longest wooden roller coaster in Texas.”
The ride will be called Texas Stingray and is set to open in the spring of 2020. The attraction is expected to reach a top speed of 55 miles per hour.
“Texas Stingray marks a new wave of excitement for SeaWorld,” said SeaWorld San Antonio’s Vice
President of General Services Scott Bacon. “We continue to provide new reasons to visit SeaWorld and offer exciting new adventures for our guests with a blend of thrilling rides, family attractions and incredible animal and educational experiences.”
What’s in store for Texas Stingray riders? Here are some highlights SeaWorld shared in a press release:
- 100-foot drop
- A sensory-bending hundred-foot tunnel
- 57--degree first drop and 76-degree high turns
- 3,379 feet of track
- Maximum height of 96 feet
- 16 airtime hills
- Riders must be 46 inches or taller
- The ride lasts more than two minutes
The ride, which joins four other roller coasters, is manufactured by Great Coasters International.
