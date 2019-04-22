Search underway for missing Texas mother

MESQUITE, Texas - An intense search is underway for a missing mother in north Texas.

Police say Prisma Reyes was supposed to pick her son up from a babysitter Wednesday but never showed up.

Mesquite police officers found her Jeep Wrangler abandoned on Thursday.

Surveillance video shows Reyes near an apartment complex where her car was found.

Family members said it's not like her to just disappear.

Police are trying to figure out what happened to her.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.