Search for Houston man last seen walking from West Texas oil rig, EquuSearch says

MONAHANAS, Texas - Texas EquuSearch is searching for a missing man who was last seen walking away from a West Texas oil rig on Oct. 6.

James Nathan Moore, 28, of Houston, left the Flare Energy services between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. and was seen walking north of Highway 18, officials said.

At the time of Moore's disappearance, he was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants and white Nike shoes. He is described to have three small star tattoos behind his right ear.

Anyone with information on Moore's whereabouts or concerning his disappearance is asked to call the Ward County Sheriff's Department at 432-943-6789 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

