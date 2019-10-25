Santa Fe Jr. High student stabbed with scissors during 'horseplay,' district says

Getty Images

SANTA FE, Texas - A Santa Fe Jr. High student was injured when a classmate threw a pair of scissors at him Thursday, district officials said.

Santa Fe Independent School District sent a letter to parents, making them aware of the incident.

District officials said two students were involved in "horseplay" when one student threw the pair of scissors, injuring another student's leg. Officials said it was an isolated incident and no other students were involved.

Disciplinary action is being taken against the students involved in the incident, district officials said.

Here is the following statement sent to parents and guardians:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

Safety is our top priority at Santa Fe Junior High. With that in mind, I am writing to make you aware of an incident that occurred yesterday in a classroom.

Two students were engaged in “horse play.” One student threw a pair of scissors injuring another student’s leg. This was an isolated incident, and no other students were involved. Appropriate disciplinary action is being taken, consistent with the Santa Fe ISD Student Code of Conduct.

I appreciate your continued support, and should you have any questions, please call (409) 925-9300.

Sincerely,

Ryan Kopp,

Principal

