San Antonio Satanic group kicks off charity drive: ‘Menstruatin' with Satan'

The Satanic Temple of San Antonio is collecting feminine hygiene products in its first-ever "Menstruatin' with Satan" charity drive. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - Sometimes, good causes come from unlikely places.

Earlier this month, the Satanic Temple of San Antonio kicked off its first-ever feminine hygiene charity drive, called "Menstruatin' with Satan."

The donation campaign is meant to help local abuse and homeless shelters distribute the menstruation products to women in need.

"Menstruation is a non-optional physical reality for many people, and the continued stigmatization of menstruation is harmful to everyone," the group said in a Facebook post.

The Satanic Temple San Antonio is pleased to announce that our first ever Menstruatin' With Satan has kicked off here in... Posted by The Satanic Temple - San Antonio on Monday, November 4, 2019

Products sought in the charity drive include new and unused tampons, pads, wipes and cups.

Donations can be made through Amazon or at drop-off locations around San Antonio. So far, those locations include Idle Hands Tattoo Studio, Fit for your Life, Ink and Iron Tattoo Studio, Old Glory Tattoo Studio and The Satanic Temple of San Antonio.

The temple is asking local businesses to help participate in the drive by setting up donation boxes.

"We can even set up donation boxes without any Satanic imagery as our main goal is to simply help those in need," the group wrote in the Facebook post.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.