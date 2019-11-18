Powerful videos, memories and moments 20 years after tragic bonfire collapse

Remembering the 12 lives lost 20 years after the tragic A&M bonfire collapse.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - On Nov. 18, 1999, a dozen Aggies were killed and 27 others were injured after a massive bonfire structure collapsed at Texas A&M, ending the nearly century-old tradition.

From videos to the Bonfire Memorial, the lives lost are still being remembered and honored 20 years after the fact.

Read about the tragedy, its impact and how things have changed over time.

Thousands gather to remember 12 Aggies lost in tragic A&M bonfire collapse

KPRC Thousands gathered Monday at 2:42 a.m. for a memorial honoring those lost after a 100-year-old tradition unexpectedly took the lives of those 12 people.

Twenty years ago, tragedy struck Texas A&M. The bonfire was an annual tradition at the campus, and every year students looked forward to the lighting of the massive structure, and 1999 was no different.

Texas A&M Bonfire Tragedy: The tradition, the tragedy and the aftermath

U.S. Department of Homeland Security via Wikimedia Commons 1999: In College Station, Texas, 12 are killed and 27 injured at Texas A&M University when the 59-foot-tall Aggie Bonfire, under construction for the annual football game against the University of Texas, collapses in the early morning hours.…

On Monday, the Texas A&M community will come together in remembrance of the tragic 1999 bonfire collapse that left 12 Aggies dead and 27 injured.

What to know about the Bonfire Memorial at Texas A&M

Texas A&M TODAY

On Monday, the Texas A&M community paid respects to their fellow Aggies, in remembrance of the tragic bonfire collapse which occurred 20 years ago.

What to know about the Houstonians killed in the Texas A&M bonfire tragedy 20 years ago

Nathan West Scott on the left. Christoper Lee Heard on the right.

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Texas A&M bonfire tragedy we want to remember the two Aggies from Houston who were killed during the bonfire's collapse.

What KPRC 2 viewers remember about Texas A&M bonfire 20 years later

The 20th anniversary of the Texas A&M bonfire collapse is on Nov. 18. Twelve people died and 27 others were injured in the tragedy.

Documentary's release marks 20th anniversary of Texas A&M bonfire tragedy

A documentary commemorating the 20th anniversary of the bonfire collapse at Texas A&M University will premiere in Houston Friday.

5 powerful videos that remember the A&M bonfire 20 years since its collapse

As the anniversary approaches, the Texas A&M community remembers their fellow Aggies involved in the 1999 Bonfire Collapse which killed 12 and injured 27.

