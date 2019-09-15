Petition started after Texas boy told to either cut hair or wear dress for school's new dress code

TATUM, Texas - A petition was started by Tatum Independent School District parents for a 4-year-old Texas boy who was given the option to either cut his hair or wear a dress after his school implemented a new dress code, according to the petition on Change.org.

Randi Wooley, the grandmother of the 4-year-old boy, said her grandson attended a meet the teacher meeting and that's where she learned about the problem with his hair, according to KETK News.

"I was told that I needed to see the principal, so I went to the principal's office, where she explained to me that my grandson's hair was too long," Woodley told KETK.

She said during the meeting, the school's superintendent told her she had three options for her grandson's hair.

"He told me that I could either cut it, braid it and pin it up or put my grandson in a dress and send him to school, and when prompted, my grandson must say he's a girl," Woodley told KETK.

VILLAGE TINK IS READY💙 We would like to say we're back on track, & WE THANK Y'ALL FOR SUPPORTING OUR MOVEMENT 💙 #ISTANDWITHTINK# #WESTAYINCOMPLIANCE# Posted by Randi Hogan Woodley on Thursday, 12 September 2019

The petition claims that the new school dress code is racial discrimination after the school said the boy's hair is a distraction.

Tatum ISD has not released a statement.

