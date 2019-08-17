New expedited checkout available as hunters, anglers renew licences

Texas Parks and Wildlife

New hunting and fishing licenses for 2019-20 went on sale Thursday, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced.

Hunting and fishing licenses are available online at www.tpwd.texas.gov/buy, at licensed retailers or by phone at 800-895-4248. The online transaction system is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call center hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is a required $5 administrative fee for each phone or online transaction, but unlimited items can be purchased during a single transaction for this $5 fee.

TPWD said a new feature this year is expedited checkout, where hunters and anglers can use an electronic image of their license as proof of license and show or display it in any of three ways: an electronic photo of a license, an emailed receipt, (3) or via an account within the license point-of-sale system, the Outdoor Annual App or the My Texas Hunt Harvest App (for hunters).

Hunters and anglers still must have their physical license for any activities requiring tags and the physical federal duck stamp for waterfowl hunting. License buyers will also enjoy a new, more mobile-friendly online system when purchasing on their phones.

