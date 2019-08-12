Missing 4-year-old girl found in home involved in human trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A 4-year-old North Carolina girl who had been missing for about three weeks was found safe in north Texas.

Officials said she was found in a home with individuals involved with human trafficking. Aubriana Recinos, 4, was reported missing on July 8, along with her 23-year-old mother, Carmen Lowe, according to CBS 17.

Lowe is accused of violating her custody order after she left North Carolina with her daughter. Police said Lowe was arrested days later in New Orleans after she was served a warrant for felony custody order violation.

Fayetteville police said Recinos was found safe in Lewisville, Texas, with the help of the FBI and the local police department.

“She was recovered at a house of individuals that were involved in human trafficking activities,” said Maj. Robert Ramirez with Fayetteville Police Department. “It is a ring. It’s a human trafficking ring that the FBI was investigating and these individuals have other children as well.”

Ramirez said Recinos was "pretty much give to a pimp, an associate of a pimp or family of the pimp for keeping."

Police said the girl was not injured when she was rescued from the home. Police said Recinos was reunited with her father, Mario Recinos and the two are back in Fayetteville.

Lowe is charged with prostitution, theft under $1,000 and having an out-of-state warrant. She is being held at the Orleans Parish Jail.

The case is under investigation.

