Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick released from hospital after being treated for heart blockage

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is now recovering after being rushed to the hospital for chest pain Thursday evening.

After numerous tests, a dangerous heart blockage was discovered, and a stent was immediately put in place.

Patrick said he is very grateful for the staff at Methodist Willowbrook for going the extra mile and insisting on his final test. He said he is feeling better and was released from the hospital.

Patrick is expected to return to work sometime this week. He said he wants to encourage everyone to pay close attention to the warning signs regarding your heart and raise awareness about the health issue going forward.

