Jimmy Fallon visits Texas, helps Matthew McConaughey shoot his first Instagram selfie

HOUSTON - Jimmy Fallon and "The Tonight Show" took a grand trip to Texas this week, visiting Austin and broadcasting from The University of Texas at Austin on Thursday.
The guest lineup included Matthew McConaughey and Chip and Joanna Gaines.
Gucci Mane was the musical guest.
Here are some high points of Fallon's Texas visit.
Matthew McConaughey took his first Instagram selfie with Fallon and UT Austin students:
Fallon in the fountain:
Did you watch the show? What did you think about the episode?
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.