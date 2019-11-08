Jimmy Fallon visits Texas, helps Matthew McConaughey shoot his first Instagram selfie

Actor Matthew McConaughey during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on November 7, 2019.

HOUSTON - Jimmy Fallon and "The Tonight Show" took a grand trip to Texas this week, visiting Austin and broadcasting from The University of Texas at Austin on Thursday.

The guest lineup included Matthew McConaughey and Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Gucci Mane was the musical guest.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC Television personalities Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on November 7, 2019.

Here are some high points of Fallon's Texas visit.

Jimmy Performs "Thank God I'm a Country Boy" on the Streets of Austin Jimmy puts a Tonight Show spin on "Thank God I'm a Country Boy" as he parades through the streets of Austin with an epic crowd through UT! Posted by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 7, 2019



Matthew McConaughey took his first Instagram selfie with Fallon and UT Austin students:

Fallon in the fountain:



Jimmy Dives Into the Littlefield Fountain When at UT Austin, do as the Longhorns do! #FallonAtUT Posted by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Did you watch the show? What did you think about the episode?

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.