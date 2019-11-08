Texas

Jimmy Fallon visits Texas, helps Matthew McConaughey shoot his first Instagram selfie

The Tonight Show Texas episode aired on Nov. 7

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Actor Matthew McConaughey during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on November 7, 2019.

HOUSTON - Jimmy Fallon and "The Tonight Show" took a grand trip to Texas this week, visiting Austin and broadcasting from The University of Texas at Austin on Thursday. 

The guest lineup included Matthew McConaughey and Chip and Joanna Gaines.

More Headlines

Gucci Mane was the musical guest. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Television personalities Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on November 7, 2019.

Here are some high points of Fallon's Texas visit.


Matthew McConaughey took his first Instagram selfie with Fallon and UT Austin students: 

Fallon in the fountain: 


 

Did you watch the show? What did you think about the episode?

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.