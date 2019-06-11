Houston company ranks No. 1 in Forbes list of best employers in Texas

HOUSTON - Forbes has released its first-ever list of America's Best Employers by State and nearly 200 companies were ranked among the best in Texas.
According to Forbes, it partnered with Statista to find which companies across the U.S. are best-liked by employees.
Ranked as No. 1was the local company, Houston Methodist. See which other companies ranked among the top 20.
1. Houston Methodist
Headquarters: Houston, Texas
CEO: Marc Boom
2. Microsoft
Employees: 131,000
Headquarters: Redmond, Washington
CEO: Satya Nadella
Year Founded: 1985
3. Southwest Airlines
Employees: 58,800
Headquarters: Dallas, Texas
CEO: Gary C. Kelly
Year Founded: 1967
4. H-E-B
Employees: 111,000
Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas
CEO: Charles C Butt
5. Costco Wholesale
Employees: 245,000
Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington
CEO: W. Craig Jelinek
Year Founded: 1976
6. United Services Automobile Association
Employees: 21,900
Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas
CEO: Stuart Parker
7. Chevron
Employees: 48,600
Headquarters: San Ramon, California
CEO: Michael K. Wirth
Year Founded: 1879
8. Google
Employees: 72,053
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
CEO: Sundar Pichai
Year Founded: 1998
9. Boeing
Employees: 153,000
Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois
CEO: Dennis A. Muilenburg
Year Founded: 1929
10. Trader Joe's
Employees: 10,001
Headquarters: Monrovia, California
CEO: Dan Bane
Year Founded: 1958
11. Royal Dutch Shell
Employees: 81,000
Headquarters: Houston, Texas
CEO: Bernardus Margriet van Beurden
Year Founded: 1911
12. NASA
Employees: 17,515
Headquarters: Washington, District of Columbia
CEO: James Frederick "Jim" Bridenstine
13. University of Texas, Austin
Headquarters: Austin, Texas
CEO: Gregory L. Fenves
Year Founded: 1883
14. DowDuPont
Employees: 98,000
Headquarters: Midland, Michigan
CEO: Edward D. Breen
Year Founded: 1897
15. Valero Energy
Employees: 10,261
Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas
CEO: Joe Gorder
Year Founded: 1980
16. Toyota North America
Employees: 137,000
Headquarters: Plano, Texas
CEO: James Lentz
17. Apple
Employees: 132,000
Headquarters: Cupertino, California
CEO: Tim Cook
Year Founded: 1976
18. Intel
Employees: 107,400
Headquarters: Santa Clara, California
CEO: Robert Swan
Year Founded: 1968
19. The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Headquarters: Huston, Texas
CEO: Giuseppe Colasurdo
20. City of San Antonio
Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas
CEO: Ron Nirenberg
Other Houston-area companies that made the list:
22. Katy Independent School District
23. Texas Children's Hospital
33. Sysco
50. Halliburton
51. GC Services
52. Academy Sports + Outdoors
55. ConocoPhillips
80. Landry's
96. Pappas Restaurants
106. Lone Star College
127. Waste Management
133. American National Insurance
134. Conroe Independent School District
152. Mattress Firm
153. Pasadena Independent School District
159. Kelsey-Seybold Clinic
176. Weatherford International
190. Total Safety
For the full list go to Forbes.com.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.