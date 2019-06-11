Houston company ranks No. 1 in Forbes list of best employers in Texas

KPRC

HOUSTON - Forbes has released its first-ever list of America's Best Employers by State and nearly 200 companies were ranked among the best in Texas.

According to Forbes, it partnered with Statista to find which companies across the U.S. are best-liked by employees.

Ranked as No. 1was the local company, Houston Methodist. See which other companies ranked among the top 20.

1. Houston Methodist

Headquarters: Houston, Texas

CEO: Marc Boom

2. Microsoft

Employees: 131,000

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

CEO: Satya Nadella

Year Founded: 1985

3. Southwest Airlines

Employees: 58,800

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

CEO: Gary C. Kelly

Year Founded: 1967

4. H-E-B

Employees: 111,000

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

CEO: Charles C Butt

5. Costco Wholesale

Employees: 245,000

Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington

CEO: W. Craig Jelinek

Year Founded: 1976

6. United Services Automobile Association

Employees: 21,900

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

CEO: Stuart Parker

7. Chevron

Employees: 48,600

Headquarters: San Ramon, California

CEO: Michael K. Wirth

Year Founded: 1879

8. Google

Employees: 72,053

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

CEO: Sundar Pichai

Year Founded: 1998

9. Boeing

Employees: 153,000

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

CEO: Dennis A. Muilenburg

Year Founded: 1929

10. Trader Joe's

Employees: 10,001

Headquarters: Monrovia, California

CEO: Dan Bane

Year Founded: 1958

11. Royal Dutch Shell

Employees: 81,000

Headquarters: Houston, Texas

CEO: Bernardus Margriet van Beurden

Year Founded: 1911

12. NASA

Employees: 17,515

Headquarters: Washington, District of Columbia

CEO: James Frederick "Jim" Bridenstine

13. University of Texas, Austin

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

CEO: Gregory L. Fenves

Year Founded: 1883

14. DowDuPont

Employees: 98,000

Headquarters: Midland, Michigan

CEO: Edward D. Breen

Year Founded: 1897

15. Valero Energy

Employees: 10,261

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

CEO: Joe Gorder

Year Founded: 1980

16. Toyota North America

Employees: 137,000

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

CEO: James Lentz

17. Apple

Employees: 132,000

Headquarters: Cupertino, California

CEO: Tim Cook

Year Founded: 1976

18. Intel

Employees: 107,400

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

CEO: Robert Swan

Year Founded: 1968

19. The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

Headquarters: Huston, Texas

CEO: Giuseppe Colasurdo

20. City of San Antonio

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

CEO: Ron Nirenberg

Other Houston-area companies that made the list:

22. Katy Independent School District

23. Texas Children's Hospital

33. Sysco

50. Halliburton

51. GC Services

52. Academy Sports + Outdoors

55. ConocoPhillips

80. Landry's

96. Pappas Restaurants

106. Lone Star College

127. Waste Management

133. American National Insurance

134. Conroe Independent School District

152. Mattress Firm

153. Pasadena Independent School District

159. Kelsey-Seybold Clinic

176. Weatherford International

190. Total Safety

For the full list go to Forbes.com.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.