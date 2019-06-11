Texas

Houston company ranks No. 1 in Forbes list of best employers in Texas

HOUSTON - Forbes has released its first-ever list of America's Best Employers by State and nearly 200 companies were ranked among the best in Texas. 

According to Forbes, it partnered with Statista to find which companies across the U.S. are best-liked by employees.

Ranked as No. 1was the local company, Houston Methodist. See which other companies ranked among the top 20. 

1. Houston Methodist
Headquarters: Houston, Texas
CEO: Marc Boom

2. Microsoft
Employees: 131,000
Headquarters: Redmond, Washington
CEO: Satya Nadella
Year Founded: 1985

3. Southwest Airlines
Employees: 58,800
Headquarters: Dallas, Texas
CEO: Gary C. Kelly
Year Founded: 1967

4. H-E-B
Employees: 111,000
Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas
CEO: Charles C Butt

5. Costco Wholesale
Employees: 245,000
Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington
CEO: W. Craig Jelinek
Year Founded: 1976

6. United Services Automobile Association
Employees: 21,900
Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas
CEO: Stuart Parker

7. Chevron
Employees: 48,600
Headquarters: San Ramon, California
CEO: Michael K. Wirth
Year Founded: 1879

8. Google
Employees: 72,053
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
CEO: Sundar Pichai
Year Founded: 1998

9. Boeing
Employees: 153,000
Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois
CEO: Dennis A. Muilenburg
Year Founded: 1929

10. Trader Joe's
Employees: 10,001
Headquarters: Monrovia, California
CEO: Dan Bane
Year Founded: 1958

11. Royal Dutch Shell
Employees: 81,000
Headquarters: Houston, Texas
CEO: Bernardus Margriet van Beurden
Year Founded: 1911

12. NASA
Employees: 17,515
Headquarters: Washington, District of Columbia
CEO: James Frederick "Jim" Bridenstine

13. University of Texas, Austin
Headquarters: Austin, Texas
CEO: Gregory L. Fenves
Year Founded: 1883

14. DowDuPont
Employees: 98,000
Headquarters: Midland, Michigan
CEO: Edward D. Breen
Year Founded: 1897

15. Valero Energy
Employees: 10,261
Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas
CEO: Joe Gorder
Year Founded: 1980

16. Toyota North America
Employees: 137,000
Headquarters: Plano, Texas
CEO: James Lentz

17. Apple
Employees: 132,000
Headquarters: Cupertino, California
CEO: Tim Cook
Year Founded: 1976

18. Intel
Employees: 107,400
Headquarters: Santa Clara, California
CEO: Robert Swan
Year Founded: 1968

19. The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Headquarters: Huston, Texas
CEO: Giuseppe Colasurdo

20. City of San Antonio
Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas
CEO: Ron Nirenberg

Other Houston-area companies that made the list:

22. Katy Independent School District

23. Texas Children's Hospital

33. Sysco

50. Halliburton

51. GC Services

52. Academy Sports + Outdoors

55. ConocoPhillips

80. Landry's

96. Pappas Restaurants

106. Lone Star College

127. Waste Management

133. American National Insurance

134. Conroe Independent School District

152. Mattress Firm

153. Pasadena Independent School District

159. Kelsey-Seybold Clinic

176. Weatherford International

190. Total Safety

For the full list go to Forbes.com.

