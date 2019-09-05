'Home of the 12th Man' letters auction ending: How much will be raised for piece of Aggies' history?

HOUSTON - The online auction to own a piece of Texas A&M history -- the "Home of the 12th Man" letters that adorned Kyle Field's student side from 1988 to 2018 -- ends Thursday night.

The 4-foot-tall aluminum letters were a Class Gift from the Class of '88 and have been a focal point of Aggie pride for three decades, featuring in photos, TV broadcasts and videos.

Now, the Class of '88 is auctioning them to raise money to support Texas A&M's Memorial Student Center.

The "Home of the 12th Man" lettering in a different font in now installed at Kyle Field.



You can bid via eBay through 6 p.m. Go here for the auctions.



Bidding opens at $100 for an individual letter. They are being offered for auction separately, except for the smaller, underlined "TH" in "12TH," which will be sold as a set with their underline bar.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.