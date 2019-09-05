Texas

'Home of the 12th Man' letters auction ending: How much will be raised for piece of Aggies' history?

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer

HOUSTON - The online auction to own a piece of Texas A&M history -- the "Home of the 12th Man" letters that adorned Kyle Field's student side from 1988 to 2018 -- ends Thursday night. 

The 4-foot-tall aluminum letters were a Class Gift from the Class of '88 and have been a focal point of Aggie pride for three decades, featuring in photos, TV broadcasts and videos.

More Headlines

Now, the Class of '88 is auctioning them to raise money to support Texas A&M's Memorial Student Center.

The "Home of the 12th Man" lettering in a different font in now installed at Kyle Field. 
 
You can bid via eBay through 6 p.m. Go here for the auctions.
 
Bidding opens at $100 for an individual letter. They are being offered for auction separately, except for the smaller, underlined "TH" in "12TH," which will be sold as a set with their underline bar.
 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.