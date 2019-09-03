Hitchcock residents merely escape gunfire of AK-style rifle at apartment complex

HITCHCOCK, Texas - Hitchcock police are looking for the person who fired dozens of rounds into several cars and apartments using an AK-style rifle over the weekend.

Witnesses said it started with an argument at the Village Apartments after midnight on Sunday. Police responded to reports of shots fired at 1:25 a.m.

“It was lots of shots,” Tiffany Morgan said. “It sounded like we were in the middle of a war zone.”

Inside one apartment unit, 11-year-old Wennijah Kinchen jumped away from the window moments before it was riddled with bullets.

“It would have hit me in my back or somewhere (close),” Kinchen said.

Kinchen’s grandma, Gloria Mullens, was asleep in the next room.

“I told her ‘don’t you move! Stay right there,'” Mullens said. “I just laid there and God kept me with my peace. I didn’t get up. I wasn’t scared of nothing.”

Police said it appears no one was injured in the shooting.

“Through investigation, a suspect was identified,” a Hitchcock police press release said. “Hitchcock Police Department will execute an arrest warrant with Texas DPS criminal division and SRT.”



