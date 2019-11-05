HEARTWARMING: Photo shows opposing team football players praying together over mom's cancer battle

CNN

SHERMAN, Texas - Two high school football players went head-to-head during a game in Texas Friday night, but they captured many people's hearts when they bonded after, the moment going viral.

KII reported Sherman High School senior Gage Smith and Ty Jordan prayed together after the game because Jordan's mom is battling cancer.

Smith asked to pray with Jordan, a West Mesquite High School player, whom he knew from a select 7-on-7 team they both played on.

"When you're playing the game, you're playing to win and the other team is the enemy, but afterwards you still have respect for the other opponent," Smith said. "I just had a moment with him praying over him, his mom, and his family."

Smith says in that moment it was not about the score or being opponents, it was about showing compassion.

Jordan's aunt posted the pictures on Facebook expressing how much the gesture meant to their family. So far it has more than 140,000 shares.

"To see that it blew up I was very surprised by it," Smith said. "I wasn't expecting it to be like that you know, I was just doing it for him and doing it for his mom and his family."

