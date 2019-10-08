God bless Texas and all the homecoming mums: Inside a Texas tradition that's more Texas than Texas

Mumtastic

HOUSTON - One of the biggest and grandest of traditions I've come to embrace as a Houston transplant and Texan-in-the-making is homecoming mums.

I grew up in Pennsylvania, and in high school, football mums were sold in homeroom for $3 each, or a little more for the fancy glitter versions with a decorative football glued in the center. The flowers were fresh. The feeling of getting one delivered to you on the Friday morning before the football game -- whether from an admirer or a friend who was tired of hearing about how you wanted one oh-so-badly -- was unbelievable.

From what I've found, it seems the tradition began more than 60 years ago in this vein and then Texas did what it does best: take a flower with some ribbons to the next level -- and then some.

Moving to Texas, I heard "homecoming mum" and I thought I knew what it was all about. And then I saw them. These mums were something on an entirely different plane of decoration.

As most Texans know, homecoming season in Texas is paved with miles and miles of ribbon, artificial chrysanthemums, feather boas, stuffed animals and massive amounts of glitter.

Finding the biggest and best mums online has become a bit of an obsession of mine. Here's what I've learned in my short, intense education about homecoming mums in Texas.

HOMEMADE IS BEST

Nothing is better than pulling out the glue gun and fake flowers and creating a mum look from scratch.

KPRC 2 asked viewers to submit their mum creations and the results were amazing. Take a look at these homemade creations lovingly styled and customized by parents for their kids.

IT'S HOMECOMING MUM TIME! Share your amazing creations with us at Share@Click2Houston.com?utm_source=facebook&... Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Friday, October 4, 2019

BIGGER IS ALWAYS BETTER

Another great way to spy homecoming designs is to follow those on social media that live and breathe homecoming mum style.

There's one thing that screams out from the most popular images on social media: big mums are king.

Some of the best over-the-top designs we've found are from Instagram stars texastraditionsmums, Tararifficmums​​​​​, Mumtastic, Mums by Misty, hocomumsbymoms, and txhocomum.

THEME IS IMPORTANT

Texas-associated brands like Whataburger and Bucee's ​​​​​​are popular trends, as well as holidays like Dia de los Muertos and school colors.



Did I miss any amazing homecoming mum websites or social media accounts? Let us know in the comments. We'd love to featured the best.

