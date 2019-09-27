LIVESTREAM: Ex-officer Amber Guyger takes stand in murder trial

DALLAS - Amber Guyger, the ex-Dallas police officer charged with killing a 26-year-old man in his own apartment while she was off duty, took the stand Friday morning as the first witness to be called in her defense.

More than a year after fatally shooting Botham Jean, Guyger is due to testify to her version of what unfolded on Sept. 6, 2018. The prosecution, which rested on Thursday, is expected to grill Guyger, possibly questioning her about her actions after she shot Jean.

Guyger is charged with murder and faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Jean was on the couch in his shorts, watching TV and eating vanilla ice cream, when Guyger walked in and fired, Jason Hermus, a Dallas County prosecutor, told jurors this week.

Guyger has told police she mistakenly walked into the wrong apartment and thought she saw a burglar. Guyger lived in Apartment 1378, one floor below Jean's unit.

Dallas Police fired Guyger shortly after the shooting.

