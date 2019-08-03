El Paso police say they are responding to multiple shooters near mall

El Paso. The Texas border hub launched efforts to revitalize its downtown in 2006, with the help of more than $700 million in government reinvestment.

(CNN) - Police in El Paso, Texas, are responding Saturday to an active shooter in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall, the agency tweeted.

"Scene is still active," police wrote, adding, "avoid the area" around Hawkins and Gateway East boulevards.

Police later tweeted that they have received multiple reports of multiple shooters and that people should avoid the area.

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

At least three businesses in the area are on lockdown.

Three Walmart employees took refuge at a Landry's Seafood house, restaurant manager Oscar Collazo told CNN. The women appeared "shook up" but not injured.

Landry's had already gone on lockdown, he said, but opened its doors when the employees ran there.

"We never thought it would be so close to us this time," Collazo said. "You see on the news all the time, but you don't think it could happen here until it does."

The nearby Hooters and Red Lobster are also on lockdown. Employees at those restaurants told CNN they are safe and see a lot of police, helicopters and people running around outside.

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

