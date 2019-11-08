Chevy launches petition to help make Suburban the 'National Vehicle of Texas'

HOUSTON - Chevy is celebrating its 85th anniversary of the making of the Chevy Suburban by asking fans of the vehicle in Texas to sign a petition to help make the Suburban the "National Vehicle of Texas."

The Chevy Suburban is made in Arlington, Texas, and was first introduced in 1935.

Chevy says every 90 minutes, a Suburban is sold in Texas and is loved by many in the state. Chevy is asking for 200 signatures on Change.org.

As of Friday afternoon, the petition had 156 signatures.

