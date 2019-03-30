Beto O'Rourke's official campaign kickoff: What to expect

EL PASO, Texas - Beto O'Rourke will officially kickoff his campaign for president Saturday with rallies in El Paso, Houston and Austin.

The official kickoff follows a two-week tour of eight battleground states after O’Rourke announced on social media March 14th he was running.

O’Rourke joins 16 other candidates - and counting - for the Democratic nomination for president. He consistently ranks in the top tier in early polling, usually in fourth place behind announced hopefuls Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, who hasn’t announced.

El Paso has been home to the O’Rourke family for five generations, the campaign said. His wife, Amy, and their three children will attend the official kickoff.

Volunteers have organized more than 1,000 watch parties in every state and U.S. territory, where the El Paso event will be livestreamed, the campaign said in a statement.

Some Democrats have criticized O’Rourke for not having specific policy proposals, and for a lack of significant accomplishments during his three terms as a congressman.

The campaign said for O’Rourke, “the most profound issues facing the nation” include “climate change, criminal justice reform, access to universal, guaranteed, high-quality health care, immigration laws that reflect our values and ensuring that our economy works for all Americans.”

